First Omen is a psychological scary movie set in Rome in 1971, where a novice nun uncovers dark secrets in a convent, battling evil and facing signs of danger. The film offers lessons on being cautious with investments and trusting the right people with your money.

If you like scary movies, then you are going to enjoy this psychological scary movie called First Omen. It has everything you need to sit on the edge of your seat (or be stuck to it out of sheer fright) and the most important thing: a story that will keep you interested, even after the reveal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film is set in 1971, and is set in Rome. We see a wide eyed innocent young girl, Margaret, land in Rome. She’s a novice from America, and is set to take her vows and become a nun soon. She is to work at a convent that takes care of little girls. She is greeted at the beautiful Leonardo Da Vinci airport by a priest who is now a cardinal and even though the city is historic and stunningly beautiful, there is chaos around her. As the story progresses we are stunned by the secrets hidden in the convent and inside her head. Also Read: Crew: 3 important money lessons from this Tabu, Kareena and Kriti starrer

A shiver will go down your spine often as you see her battle evil. If you apply those moments to your money life, you will see huge lessons to learn. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch out for the mark of the devil You have seen enough horror films where Satan marks his presence with a number: 666. The heroine sees many signs that suggest evil and they are enough to keep you awake through the night. She has been seeing signs since her childhood, but at the orphanage where she was raised, the nuns restrained her and told her again and again that she was imagining everything.

If people know you are new to investing then they will fill your head with all kinds of information that is not right. You cannot be a wide-eyed innocent, trusting fly-by-night operators of chit funds and the like with your money. Trying to get your money back from them will be a nightmare scarier than any horror film. Look out for signs. Evil schemes are often too good to be true. If they promise you great gains for little or no work stay away. Also Read: Kung Fu Panda 4: Four valuable money lessons from Po's journey to becoming the Dragon Warrior

Will Margaret conform to rules? Margaret befriends a young girl at the convent who seems to be just like her when she was younger. But Mother Superior and the other nuns as well as the children are wary of that wild child. Margaret is even told to stay away from her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reverse the situation in real life, people around you laugh at you if you choose to invest in something safe and reliable as an FD. They will goad you into trading stocks and options which they say are better. But remember, your risk profile is different from others as are your money goals. Stick with what works best for you.

What is the biggest enemy of the establishment? The historic city of Rome may be beautiful, but is reeling under protests by students. The city is neighbours with the holy city of Vatican. The Church assumes that the Butterfly Effect will help bring the believers back. But the threat of the ultimate evil is imminent. Will young Margaret help change the destiny of the establishment or will her rebellion work? The battle between good and evil is an ancient one and Margaret is right at the heart of the battle as she tries to protect the young girl.Also Read: Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen on Netflix: 2 key money lessons to learn from the series

Banks wield more power over your money than you can imagine. There are charges and fees hidden in the fine print which can make or break you. Loans that you sign up for always startle you when you begin to pay your EMIs. It’s like buying a cute sweet baby elephant for your apartment and it soon outgrows your home, eating everything you earn. So become smart. Educate yourself. If you don’t like reading fine print, then find someone who does, and is on your side. Or else the establishment will crush you. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film builds up a great atmosphere of tension and fear, and does not use cheap tricks like jump scares and creepy scratchy sound just because it’s a horror film. It is a prequel to the ‘Omen’ films that you have seen. Plus, if you have studied in a school run by nuns (or priests), you will be reminded of scary Mother Superior, elderly nuns who could peel the paint off walls with their stares, pretty kids singing evil sounding songs. Borrowing from Star Wars, I ask: Will you, like Margaret, go over to the dark side? Or will you be saved?

