3 powerful mantras of investing in mutual funds: SIP, SWP and STP
SIP allows investors to invest in mutual funds regardless of market conditions. STP allows investors to transfer investments between mutual funds. SWP allows investors to withdraw a fixed amount at regular intervals.
As we know, investment is regulating one’s cash flow to get fruitful returns in the future. Depending on your financial goals, the right investment method will help create wealth.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message