3 mid cap funds with 3 years of SIP returns over 50%

Amid falling equity markets, small-cap/midcap funds continue to excel in FY22, which is a period when investors should be careful about making new equity investments. The mid and small-cap mutual fund categories have lost more than 2% in the previous three months, and both have dropped 8% in the last week. In the short term, heightened volatility may result in lower performance across sectors and market segments, but ICICI Securities remains bullish on the midcap/small-cap segment over the medium to long term. In a recent research report, ICICI Securities have said “ If you are an aggressive investor, slowly start SIP in midcap or small cap funds with investment horizon of more than five years, with an expectation that they may underperform or fall more in the near term if overall markets continue their fall or trade with a negative bias." So, here are the three mid-cap funds that have produced SIP returns of above 50% in the previous three years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}