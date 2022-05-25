3 mid cap funds with 3 years of SIP returns over 50%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the short term, heightened volatility may result in lower performance across sectors and market segments, but ICICI Securities remains bullish on the midcap/small-cap segment over the medium to long term.
Amid falling equity markets, small-cap/midcap funds continue to excel in FY22, which is a period when investors should be careful about making new equity investments. The mid and small-cap mutual fund categories have lost more than 2% in the previous three months, and both have dropped 8% in the last week. In the short term, heightened volatility may result in lower performance across sectors and market segments, but ICICI Securities remains bullish on the midcap/small-cap segment over the medium to long term. In a recent research report, ICICI Securities have said “ If you are an aggressive investor, slowly start SIP in midcap or small cap funds with investment horizon of more than five years, with an expectation that they may underperform or fall more in the near term if overall markets continue their fall or trade with a negative bias." So, here are the three mid-cap funds that have produced SIP returns of above 50% in the previous three years.
Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan
Quant Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth has been rated 5-star by Value Research and the fund was founded on 07-Jan-13. Quant Mid Cap Fund Direct-Growth has a 0.57 per cent cost ratio and ₹460 crores in assets under management (AUM) with a NAV of ₹125.06 as of May 24, 2022. The 1-year direct growth returns of the Quant Mid Cap Fund are 18.84 per cent, compared to 8.62 per cent for the Nifty 50 benchmark index. The fund has allocated assets throughout the sectors of services, healthcare, construction, consumer staples, and communication. Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., Ruchi Soya Inds. Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. are the fund's top five holdings.
Data as of 24th May, 2022. Source: moneycontrol.com
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund - Direct Plan - Growth
Value Research has given this fund a 5-star rating, and the fund was founded on December 2, 2013. PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct-Growth has a low expense ratio of 0.46 per cent and ₹5,012 crores in assets under management (AUM) as of 31/03/2022, with a NAV of ₹43.14 as of 24th May 2022. The 1-year direct growth returns of the PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund are 14.89 per cent, compared to 8.62 per cent for the benchmark index Nifty 50. The fund holds investments in the Financial, Capital Goods, Materials, Automobile, and Technology sectors, with Persistent Systems Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., and Odisha Cement Ltd. among its top five holdings.
Period
Absolute Returns
Annualised Returns
1 Year
-2.41 %
-4.44 %
2 Year
34.44 %
31.4 %
3 Year
68.69 %
37.11 %
5 Year
90.3 %
26.06 %
Data as of 24th May, 2022. Source: moneycontrol.com
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund was launched on 02-Jan-13 and is rated 3-star by Value Research. Although the fund has a high expense ratio of 1.01 percent, SBI Magnum Mid Cap Direct Plan-Growth returns in the previous year were 16.42 percent, compared to 8.62 percent for the benchmark index Nifty 50. As of 31/03/2022, SBI Magnum Mid Cap Direct Plan-Growth has ₹7,136 crores in assets under management (AUM) and a NAV of ₹142.92 as of 24th May 2022. The majority of the money in the fund is invested in the automobile, financial, capital goods, consumer discretionary, and services sectors. Sheela Foam Ltd., Page Industries Ltd., TI Financial Holdings Ltd., Schaeffler India Ltd., and Thermax Ltd. are the fund's top five holdings.