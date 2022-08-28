3 post office schemes give higher returns than bank FDs with 80C deductions

Debt investors are scrambling to find banks giving better interest rates as bank fixed deposit rates are rising, but small savings schemes or post office savings schemes are government-backed investments that are now providing higher returns than bank fixed deposits. Small Savings Schemes are preferable to bank fixed deposits in increasing interest rate environments because they have quarterly interest rate revisions as opposed to fixed interest rates of bank fixed deposits. Since the RBI increased the repo rate in August, all major banks have increased their interest rates on fixed deposits in an effort to entice investors. Major banks such as SBI is offering an interest rate up to 5.65%, HDFC Bank is offering an interest rate up to 6.10%, ICICI Bank is offering an interest rate up to 6.10%, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate up to 6.05%, and PNB is offering a maximum interest rate of 6.10%. However, all of these interest rates, even with the recent increases by the aforementioned institutions, are still much lower than the widely popular small savings schemes, like the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Public Provident Fund Account (PPF), and Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts.

