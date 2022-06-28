3 post office schemes promising more returns than bank fixed deposits

The Sukanya Samriddhi Account now offers an annual interest rate of 7.6%, which is compounded annually and is subject to income tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The guardian will manage the account until the daughter reaches the age of 18 years, and a girl kid can close the account and get maturity benefits when 21 years have passed since the account was opened. Alternatively, the SSA account may well be closed for maturity proceeds at the time a female child marries after becoming 18 years old, i.e., one month before or three months after the day of marriage. After a girl child reaches the age of 18 or has completed the tenth grade, withdrawals from the account are permitted up to 50% of the balance, and SSA accounts may be prematurely closed after five years of account establishment in case of emergencies.