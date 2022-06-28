3 post office schemes promising more returns than bank fixed deposits

Interest rates on deposit products are trending higher since the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI raised the repo rate to 4.90 per cent in June, but they are still below the inflation range.

A senior citizen can open an account individually or jointly with his spouse by making a minimum deposit of INR 1000 with a maximum deposit of INR 15 lakh. Senior citizens can also claim tax benefits up to ₹1.5 lakh under section 80C on investments made under SCSS and currently Senior Citizen Savings Scheme is offering a return of 7.4 % per annum payable on a quarterly basis. The SCSS has a 5-year maturity term, however, premature withdrawals are permitted any time after the date of opening with a penalty.
Public Provident Fund Account (PPF)
Due to its exempt-exempt-exempt (EEE) status, PPF is among the most well-liked investment products for long-term investors. With a minimum deposit of Rs. 500 and a maximum annual contribution of Rs. 1.5 lakh, a single adult resident Indian can or a guardian on behalf of a minor/ person of unsound mind can establish a PPF account. Investors should be aware that deposits are eligible for section 80C of the Income Tax Act deductions. PPF has a 15-year maturity period, and on deposits, investors can currently receive interest at a rate of 7.1 per cent annually compounded.
Additionally, under the Income Tax Act, interest earned is completely tax-free. After five years, except for the year of account activation and for depositors with maturity desire, a subscriber can withdraw up to 50% of the amount once per financial period. One may choose to extend the PPF account for an additional 5-year block, keep the maturity value in the account without making a deposit, or take the tax-free maturity amount, upon maturity. Only after five years have passed since the account's establishment, a PPF account can be prematurely withdrawn for emergencies.
Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts (SSA)
This post office scheme is specifically for parents who wish to save financially for their daughter's future. The name suggests that SSA accounts can be established by guardians on behalf of their girl children under the age of 10 and that only one account can be registered in India in a girl's name for up to two daughters in a family. A deposit of a minimum of INR 250 and up to INR 1,50,000 can be made to create an SSA account, and deposits can be made for a maximum of 15 years after the account is first formed. Sukanya Samriddhi Account deposits are tax-deductible up to ₹1.5 lakh annually under section 80C.
The Sukanya Samriddhi Account now offers an annual interest rate of 7.6%, which is compounded annually and is subject to income tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The guardian will manage the account until the daughter reaches the age of 18 years, and a girl kid can close the account and get maturity benefits when 21 years have passed since the account was opened. Alternatively, the SSA account may well be closed for maturity proceeds at the time a female child marries after becoming 18 years old, i.e., one month before or three months after the day of marriage. After a girl child reaches the age of 18 or has completed the tenth grade, withdrawals from the account are permitted up to 50% of the balance, and SSA accounts may be prematurely closed after five years of account establishment in case of emergencies.