3 private banks paying 6.8 to 7.10% returns on tax saving FDs to senior citizens

When it comes to saving tax while simultaneously generating solid returns, one of the most popular options among tax savers is investing in tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs). Tax saving fixed deposits provide tax deductions under section 80C up to ₹1.5 lakh per annum in case of a single account only and have a 5-year lock-in period. Investors should be aware that interest generated on tax-saving deposits is taxable based on the tax slab, and TDS will be deducted when the interest received or reinvested on tax-saving FDs reaches Rs.40,000/- for regular customers and Rs.50,000/- for senior persons in a fiscal year. As interest rates in the economy are now on the upsurge after the central bank raised the repo rate to 4.90 per cent, investing in tax-saving fixed deposits could be a good option for those who are willing to make a long-term deposit of 5 years without making premature withdrawals while also looking to save tax. As a consequence, based on our study, below are the three private banks giving up to 7.10% returns on tax-saving fixed deposits to elderly folks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}