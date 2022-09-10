3 private banks promising 7.50% interest on tax-saving FDs for senior citizens3 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 03:42 PM IST
- Tax-saving fixed deposits are the most popular choice for debt investors who wish to reduce their tax liability
Tax-saving fixed deposits are the most popular choice for debt investors who wish to reduce their tax liability. A prominent fixed income product for investors is the tax-saving fixed deposit (FD), which allows for an annual deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C. However, 5 years of lock-in time are required for tax-saving fixed deposits, and as the name implies, no premature withdrawals are permitted. For older adults, tax-saving fixed deposits are ideal since they reduce their tax burden while simultaneously providing a steady source of income in the form of interest rates in their golden years.