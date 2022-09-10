3 private banks promising 7.50% interest on tax-saving FDs for senior citizens

Senior citizens are generally tax-exempt for interest payments received on deposits up to ₹50,000 under section 80 TTB. If interest payments exceed the ₹50,000 exempt limit in a fiscal year that is subject to TDS, a senior citizen can minimize TDS deduction by filing Form 15H. Elderly individuals can consider investing in a tax-saving fixed deposit in the face of rising interest rates, and since retail inflation in India, at 6.71% in July, is currently standing around a five-month low, they can now get returns on their fixed deposits that outperform inflation while also receiving the benefits of DICGC coverage. From the private sector space, here are the 3 banks offering inflation-beating returns of 7.50% to senior citizens on tax-saving fixed deposits.