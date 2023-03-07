3 PSU banks offering over 8% to 8.50% return on FDs to senior citizens

Senior citizens now have exposure to their best-fixed deposit booking opportunity thanks to the hike in the repo rate, which has climbed by a total of 250 basis points to 6.50 per cent so far. The majority of banks and NBFCs give a 50 bps premium over the standard interest rate on fixed deposits, however, these preferential interest rates are only made available to senior citizen residents who book a fixed deposit for a predetermined tenure. The annual consumer price inflation in India rose to 6.52% in January 2023, the highest level in three months, from 5.72% in December. On the plus side, senior citizens can now earn returns on their deposits that outperform inflation in addition to the DICGC cover on deposits up to ₹5 lakhs, which is the icing on the cake for them. In this discussion of fixed-deposit returns that outperform inflation, we have taken into account three public sector banks that guarantee senior citizens returns of above 8%.

