3 risk-free debt instruments with over 8% inflation-beating returns in 2022

Shriram Transport Finance Recurring Deposit (RD)

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) offers a recurring deposit (RD) with up to 8.50 per cent return for debt investors looking for inflation-beating returns. In response to the question "Is it safe to invest in Shriram Transport Finance Recurring Deposits?" investors should be aware that STFC RD has been rated "FAAA/Stable" by CRISIL, indicating the highest level of deposit safety, and "MAA+with Stable Outlook" by ICRA which gives a clear view of credit level. STFC is offering an interest rate of 7.03 per cent on recurring deposits maturing in 12 months, 7.12 per cent on RDs maturing in 24 months, 8.18 per cent on deposits maturing in 36 months, 8.34 per cent on deposits maturing in 48 months, and 8.50 per cent on deposits maturing in 60 months, effective August 1, 2021. This deposit plan is open to both resident individuals and HUFs with a minimum deposit of ₹500 per installment.