Investors typically look at the financial institutions giving the best rate of interest when it comes to fixed deposits. Banks' fixed deposit interest rates are rising in tandem with the RBI's increase in the repo rate, but they are still below the inflation rate, resulting in negative returns. In such circumstances, investors in fixed deposit products may choose to consider companies with higher credit ratings than banks, which may be able to provide them with better returns. Here are the three secure corporate fixed deposits that can provide regular customers and senior citizens with inflation-beating returns in the current environment. In the case of corporate fixed deposits, maintaining diversification can allow you to acquire higher returns than bank fixed deposits if you have a low risk-tolerance capacity.

TNPFC FD

Since the corporation is supported by the Tamil Nadu government, fixed deposit investors can construct a fixed deposit scheme with Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TNPFC) without having to worry about the safety of their deposits. The company provides a non-cumulative option in which investors may choose a term between 2, 3, and 5 years, with interest rates ranging from 7.25 to 8.00 per cent depending on the term chosen.

The TNPFC also offers a cumulative option, whereby investors in fixed deposits can choose a tenor from 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 years and receive an interest rate that ranges from 7 to 8 per cent, depending on the FD term they choose. Seniors would receive an additional 0.5 per cent in interest rates in both options. The company offers a maximum interest rate of 8% to the general public on deposits that mature in 60 months, which is higher than the inflation rate.

TTDFC FD

Tamilnadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd (TTDFC) is a wholly owned company by the Government of Tamil Nadu. As the name implies, the firm is backed by the Government of Tamil Nadu, making deposits there considerably safer than at other corporations. To create a fixed deposit account, the organisation provides the Period Interest Payment Scheme (PIPS) and Money Multiplier Scheme (MMS). As opposed to MMS, where interest is compounded quarterly at the relevant rate of interest and paid on maturity together with the principal, PIPS pays interest either monthly, quarterly, or yearly.

For the chosen period, an investor must pay Rs. 50,000 to start a fixed deposit account. Investors can choose a term under PIPS ranging from 24 to 60 months, and on deposits maturing in 60 months, they can earn interest rates between 8 and 8.24 per cent, while senior citizens can earn interest rates between 8.50 and 8.77 per cent on the same term. Investors can choose a tenure under MMS between 12 and 60 months, for a maximum interest rate of 8% for the general public and 8.50% for senior citizens on fixed deposits with 60-month maturity.

Shriram Transport Finance RD

In comparison to other firms' recurring deposits, Shriram Transport Finance RD has a better rating of "[ICRA]AA+ (Stable)" from ICRA and "IND AA+/Stable" from India Ratings and Research. This rating indicates a greater level of safety. Both residential individuals and HUF are eligible to apply for the recurring deposit (RD), which has a tenure of 12 to 60 months.

The organisation provides an interest rate of 7.03 per cent on RDs that mature in 12 months and a rate of 7.12 per cent on deposits that mature in 24 months. On deposits maturing in 36 to 60 months, Shriram Transport Finance provides an inflation-beating return ranging from 8.18 per cent to 8.50 per cent with no additional benefit for senior citizens.