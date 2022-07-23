3 secure corporate deposits giving 8 to 8.50% inflation-beating returns in 2022

Investors typically look at the financial institutions giving the best rate of interest when it comes to fixed deposits. Banks' fixed deposit interest rates are rising in tandem with the RBI's increase in the repo rate, but they are still below the inflation rate, resulting in negative returns. In such circumstances, investors in fixed deposit products may choose to consider companies with higher credit ratings than banks, which may be able to provide them with better returns. Here are the three secure corporate fixed deposits that can provide regular customers and senior citizens with inflation-beating returns in the current environment. In the case of corporate fixed deposits, maintaining diversification can allow you to acquire higher returns than bank fixed deposits if you have a low risk-tolerance capacity.

