3 simple tax-saving measures that are equally effective in creating wealth
Your investments don’t always have to be complex or tailored to market conditions. Selecting the appropriate tax-saving investment option in India, one that is both simple and effective hinges on your financial objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.
The deadline for tax-saving investments for the fiscal year 2023-24 is March 31, 2024. With limited time to explore tax-saving options, it’s essential to consider straightforward measures that can aid in tax savings while facilitating the accumulation of necessary wealth.
Also Read: ITR filing 2024: Here's how to maximise income tax savings from Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account