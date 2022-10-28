3 special fixed deposit (FD) schemes to end next week

Investments in fixed deposits are among the conventional bets for risk-averse investors who want to achieve a fixed income and deposit safety without taking any risks related to the market. Interest rates on fixed deposit products are trending in the right direction in tandem with the rising repo rate, which has been raised by 190 basis points (bps) to date, including the most recent 50 bps rise by the RBI, bringing it to 5.90%. It is now the optimum time to open an FD account with a DICGC-insured bank to receive deposit cover of up to ₹5 lacs, which is the cherry on top of the cake when it comes to risk-free returns. To please investors, some banks are also offering special fixed deposit plans with higher interest rates, but it's important to keep in mind that, apart from SBI, which will stop accepting Utsav Deposits from today, other major financial institutions like ICICI Bank, HDFC Ltd., and Indian Bank will stop offering their special fixed deposit plans the very next week.

