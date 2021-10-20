Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >3 things to do to avoid overspending during festival season

3 things to do to avoid overspending during festival season

Premium
During festival season, follow the brands you want to buy, coz there are festival discounts galore
2 min read . 04:30 PM IST Written By Sanchari Ghosh

  • Make your gift lists and budget. A simple math will tell you how much you can spend
  • Keep a buffer of 20% in your budget so that even if you over spend it doesn't impact other goals

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Exchanging gifts, buying something new for the dear ones and our homes are part of the festivities. But, many a times, people end up overdoing it which can impact other goals.  

Exchanging gifts, buying something new for the dear ones and our homes are part of the festivities. But, many a times, people end up overdoing it which can impact other goals.  

Here are the three things to do to avoid overspending during the festival season: 

Here are the three things to do to avoid overspending during the festival season: 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Make a budget: First, make your gift lists and budget. A simple math will tell you how much you can spend and accordingly, it becomes very easy to decide how much to spend on each article, said Shweta Jain, certified financial planner, founder, Investography, and author, My Conversations with Money. 

“Now, if the gifts are meant for only family members then you can decide whether you want to spend it all on clothes, gifts, toys, home etc."

Even in that case, keep a budget handy so that you do not overspend on articles that you do not need. Make sensible buying options. 

Keep a tab on your favourite brands: This is actually a very effective way of keeping your spending in the budget.  

“Follow the brands you want to buy, coz there are festival discounts galore," Jain said. Apart from the festival season, several brands also offer discounts during other times of the year. Small buys during such times can help you save a lot. 

“But it's important to stick to the budget and to the list," Jain added. Since, the prices are low, we often overbuy justifying them as ‘value for money'. This needs to be avoided at all cost. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Aditya Birla Sun Life MF launches Nifty IT ETF; all you ...

Premium

EPFO: Top 5 features of EDLI scheme that PF account hol ...

Premium

Strategically repay your EMIs, loans to save money duri ...

Premium

Trying to time the markets is not advisable

Keep some room for a buffer: “We tend to over spend and then feel guilty. Festivals are all about indulging," Jain said adding, “so, there is no need to feel guilty for overspending this time of the year."

 The best way to tackle this, Jain explained, Keep a buffer of 20% in your budget so that even if you over spend it doesn't impact your lifestyle or other goals.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!