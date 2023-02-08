3 things to remember before investing in real estate industry in 2023

Over the past couple of years, one of India's fastest-growing industries has been the real estate industry. For PMAY houses, the Union Budget 2023–24 allocates Rs. 79,000 crore which is a rise of 66% from the previous year. A 10 crore limit was also suggested by FM for the section 54 and section 54F deduction from capital gains on investments in residential property. The overall capital expenditures (Capex) budget for the current fiscal year has been raised to INR 10 lakh crores, or around 3.3% of the total GDP, which will enhance housing demand and improve infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. So, for investors who are looking to invest in real estate sectors in 2023 post Budget 2023 announcement, experts suggest these 3 things to remember before investing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}