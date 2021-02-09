3 ways to avoid penalty on premature withdrawal of bank fixed deposit (FD)

For example, if there is a medical emergency and you need ₹2 lakh. If you have one fixed deposit of ₹5 lakh, and you break it you will have to pay the penalty of premature withdrawal charges for the entire amount. Instead, if you have five fixed deposits of ₹1 lakh each, you may choose to break only two fixed deposits. And the remaining money will keep fetching an interest at the rate you booked the FD. You can keep reinvesting and in this way, you will always have ample cash maturing in specific intervals to serve your purpose. You can choose the ladder as per your convenience and requirement, it's not necessary to divide the entire amount equally. You can also compare the FD interest rates and choose different banks for laddering and take advantage of insurance of ₹5 lakh on your deposits.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}