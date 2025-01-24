Money
Can a 30% flat deduction bring taxpayers back to long-term investments, insurance?
SummaryThe ease of the new tax regime comes at a price—declining insurance coverage and long-term savings. A fair deduction model may be the solution.
When the new income tax regime was introduced in 2021, people were taken aback by the lack of most deductions. However, the simplified tax regime made a lot of sense.
