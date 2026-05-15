₹30 lakh CTC breakdown: How much in-hand salary can you actually get?

The elements of the wage framework include Base Salary, House Rent Allowance, Leave Travel Allowance, Special Allowance, Performance Bonus, Employee Provident Fund, and Income Tax.

Livemint
Published15 May 2026, 10:28 PM IST
For an income bracket of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh, the primary component of your tax-reduction plan involves selecting the most advantageous system.
For an income bracket of ₹30 lakh, the primary component of your tax-reduction plan involves selecting the most advantageous system.

An individual earning a yearly Cost to Company (CTC) of 30 lakh in India has wage elements split between gains and deductions.

Salary break-ups in India

The elements of the wage framework include:

  • Base Salary: Constitutes 40%-50% of the aggregate pay and remains a set part of the CTC, rewarded for expertise, tenure, and credentials.
  • House Rent Allowance (HRA): Provided to staff in leased housing, partially or entirely tax-free under Section 10(13A). Entirely liable for tax if not residing in leased housing.
  • Leave Travel Allowance (LTA): Allocated for journey costs, redeemable with transit evidence. Non-taxable under Section 10(5).
  • Special Allowance: A completely taxable segment of the earnings.
  • Performance Bonus: A results-based motivator, included in the total pay, and entirely taxable.
  • Employee Provident Fund (EPF): The employee and the employer each provide 12% of the basic pay. The employee’s portion is eligible for write-off under Section 80C.
  • Income Tax: Determined by the applicable tax bracket.

Salary breakdown: Total annual CTC of 30 lakh

Based on the wage analysis, the worker’s total annual pay is 30,00,000. The primary segment is the Base Salary of 12,00,000, which serves as the basis for additional perks and assessments. HRA stands at 6,00,000 and helps workers handle housing costs.

Dearness Allowance (DA) adds 3,00,000, while LTA of 1,50,000 funds journey-based costs during holiday intervals.

Furthermore, the worker obtains a Special Allowance of 4,50,000 and a Performance Bonus of 3,00,000. Combined, these segments fulfil the aggregate total pay bundle provided by the employer.

Nevertheless, the worker does not receive the full 30 lakh as disposable income because multiple subtractions are enforced. EPF payments total 1,44,000 yearly, while Professional Tax is 2,400. Because the earnings surpass the qualification threshold, worker state coverage ESI is not relevant. The most substantial subtraction is Income Tax, which is roughly 4,75,800 annually.

Following aggregate subtractions of 6,48,600, the worker’s net yearly pay results in 23,51,400. This illustration clearly shows that although a high CTC may seem tempting, the actual disposable income is notably reduced after levies and legal deductions.

How to save tax on a salary over 30 lakh?

For an income bracket of 30 lakh, the primary component of your tax-reduction plan involves selecting the most advantageous system. The current tax framework offers lower bracket rates with restricted write-offs, while the legacy tax framework provides various tax exemptions alongside less favourable bracket rates.

When your total write-offs under the legacy system exceed 8 lakh, the legacy framework becomes the most profitable. Otherwise, it is superior to opt for the current system.

Essential tax write-offs under current taxation system

  • Fixed Deduction of 75,000 is available within the current system.
  • Section 80CCD(2) permits a write-off of payments provided by firms toward the National Pension Scheme (NPS). As much as 14% of basic salary can be declared as a write-off under the current system.
  • Under section 24, mortgage interest payable throughout the fiscal year on a rented-out asset can be declared as a write-off. Total interest is eligible for a write-off without any maximum threshold.
  • Pension payouts such as gratuity and unused vacation compensation are qualified for exclusion under the current system, according to defined boundaries.

    Please note: Consult a certified accountant or a fiscal specialist for a comprehensive analysis of CTC.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal Finance ₹30 lakh CTC breakdown: How much in-hand salary can you actually get?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.