₹30 lakh in SCSS: Quarterly interest and monthly income equivalent explained

A 30 lakh investment in the Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS) at 8.2% interest can generate 61,500 per quarter, equivalent to 20,500 per month. Check the October-December 2026 interest rate, eligibility criteria, investment limits, tax rules and withdrawal conditions.

Shivam Shukla
Published9 Oct 2026, 01:19 PM IST
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The Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme offers eligible retirees quarterly interest income. A <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh deposit earns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61,500 every quarter at the 8.2% rate for October–December 2026. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
The Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme offers eligible retirees quarterly interest income. A ₹30 lakh deposit earns ₹61,500 every quarter at the 8.2% rate for October–December 2026. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

A senior citizen who invests 30 lakh in the Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS) can earn 61,500 every quarter at the current interest rate of 8.2% per annum. The rate, set by the Ministry of Finance, applies to the October-December 2026 quarter, the third quarter of FY 2026-27.

This translates into a monthly equivalent of 20,500. However, SCSS pays interest quarterly, not monthly.

SCSS is a government-backed small savings scheme designed to provide eligible senior citizens and retirees with a regular income stream. Here is a look at its interest calculation, investment limits, eligibility criteria and other key rules as of 9 October 2026.

How much interest will 30 lakh earn under SCSS?

The SCSS interest rate for the October-December 2026 quarter is 8.2% per annum. Interest is paid quarterly and credited on the first working day of April, July, October and January, as applicable.

Investment detail

Amount

Investment amount 30,00,000
Annual interest rate8.2%
Interest in one year 2,46,000
Quarterly interest 61,500
Monthly equivalent 20,500
Five-year interest, assuming the rate remains unchanged 12,30,000

For an investment of 30 lakh, the quarterly interest calculation is:

30,00,000 × 8.2% ÷ 4 = 61,500.

This works out to a monthly equivalent of 20,500, calculated by dividing the quarterly interest by three. However, investors receive the interest every quarter rather than every month.

Also Read | PPF, SCSS, SSY: How are small savings rates set and why are they frozen?

Any five-year interest estimate based on the current rate is illustrative and assumes that the applicable rate remains unchanged throughout the investment period. The actual interest earned may differ if the applicable rate changes for subsequent deposits or extensions.

What are the SCSS eligibility rules and investment limits?

Individuals aged 60 years or above are eligible to open an SCSS account. Retired civilian employees aged 55-59 may also qualify, subject to the prescribed retirement-related conditions and applicable investment timelines. Retired defence personnel may be eligible from the age of 50, subject to the relevant rules.

Prospective investors should check the latest eligibility criteria and scheme conditions on the official India Post website before investing.

SCSS feature

Key rule

Minimum deposit 1,000
Maximum deposit 30 lakh per individual
Tenure5 years
ExtensionOne extension of 3 years, subject to rules
Account typeIndividual or joint account with spouse
Premature closurePermitted, subject to conditions and applicable deductions
Tax on interestTaxable under the applicable income-tax rules

Note: Data taken from the official sources. For the latest updates, refer to the official website of India Post.

For joint accounts, the entire deposit is attributed to the first account holder when calculating the applicable investment limit.

Deposits under SCSS may qualify for a deduction under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, 1961, subject to the applicable tax regime and conditions. From tax year 2026-27, the Income-tax Act, 2025, replaces the 1961 legislation, with the corresponding provisions for eligible deductions set out under Section 123 read with Schedule XV, subject to the applicable conditions.

Also Read | How ₹50 lakh in SCSS, RBI Bonds can earn ₹4.07 lakh a year

SCSS can help retirees plan predictable quarterly cash flows. However, investors should account for tax on interest income and the scheme's withdrawal conditions. While the monthly equivalent of 20,500 can help with budgeting, the actual interest is received quarterly.

Disclaimer: Interest calculations are based on the SCSS interest rate of 8.2% applicable for October–December 2026. Interest is paid quarterly, not monthly. Tax liability and scheme rules are subject to applicable regulations. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please consult a qualified financial adviser before investing.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

SCSSFinancial PlanningPersonal Finance
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