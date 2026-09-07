₹30 lakh investment: FD vs SCSS vs Post Office MIS—which offers the highest monthly income?

Investing 30 lakh? Compare SCSS, bank FD and Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) interest rates, income potential, deposit limits and payout frequency to understand which option can deliver the highest regular income while balancing eligibility, liquidity and tax considerations.

Shivam Shukla
Published7 Sep 2026, 07:00 PM IST
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For eligible senior citizens, SCSS offers the highest income from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh at 8.2%, while MIS and bank FDs serve different investors with varying eligibility, limits, rates and payout options. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)
For eligible senior citizens, SCSS offers the highest income from ₹30 lakh at 8.2%, while MIS and bank FDs serve different investors with varying eligibility, limits, rates and payout options. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)

Are you an investor with 30 lakh to deploy? Are you looking to invest in various fixed-income instruments and small savings schemes to generate meaningful returns?

For investors with this amount, the choice among a bank fixed deposit (FD), the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), and the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) depends entirely on factors such as interest rates, eligibility criteria, deposit limits, lock-in periods, payout frequency, and similar considerations.

It is vital to note that as of today, the SCSS scheme offers an interest rate of 8.2% per annum, whereas Post Office MIS offers 7.4%. However, the SCSS scheme is specifically designed for senior citizens.

Also Read | ₹50 lakh in Senior Citizen Savings Scheme? Here’s what investors need to know

Furthermore, these schemes cater to different investors and aim to fulfil distinct financial objectives for them. Keeping this in mind, let us look at the interest rate and how much monthly income 30,000 lakh invested in each scheme can generate.

Investment

Interest rate

30 lakh income*

Payout

SCSS8.2% (recent rates as per official government notification) 20,500/month equivalentQuarterly
Post Office MIS7.4% (recent rates as per official government notification) 18,500/month*Monthly
Bank FD6.5-8.5% (Depending on the bank, tenure and investor category; some small finance banks offer up to 8.5% to senior citizens) 16,250– 21,250 per month tentativelyMonthly/quarterly

Note: For updated rates and features, of small savings schemes, refer to the official website of India Post*

SCSS calculation: 30 lakh × 8.2% = 2.46 lakh a year, equivalent to 20,500 a month. It is critical to note that the actual interest in this scheme is paid quarterly. MIS has a deposit ceiling, so 30 lakh cannot normally be invested in a single account.

With the maximum joint MIS deposit of 15 lakh, the monthly interest is 9,250 per account; two eligible accounts could therefore generate 18,500 per month, subject to account eligibility rules, regulations and stipulations.

Which option gives the highest income?

The answer to this depends on the kind of investor one is and which scheme works for them. Still, SCSS wins in the stated 30 lakh comparison, provided the investor is eligible to invest. This is because it generates 61,500 every quarter, equivalent to 20,500 per month before taxation.

Also Read | PPF, NSC, KVP or SSY: How many small savings schemes should you have?

An FD, on the other hand, can potentially compete with SCSS if a bank offers a sufficiently high rate, particularly under special senior-citizen FD rates, at prominent small finance banks. Still, the core factor here is that FD returns vary by bank, tenure, investor type and customer category. That is why there is no single universal FD rate to compare.

What should investors choose?

This decision depends entirely on the kind of investor an individual is. For example, for an eligible senior citizen who aspires to invest for high government-backed interest income, the SCSS is a prudent option. MIS is suitable for those seeking a regular monthly income, whereas FD offers greater flexibility and different payout tenures.

Eventually, investors should compare the applicable interest rate, eligibility criteria, tax treatment, lock-in period and liquidity, not just the headline monthly income.

Disclaimer: Interest rates, returns, deposit limits, eligibility and payout terms are subject to change. Actual returns may vary based on applicable rates, tenure, taxes and investor eligibility. Investors should verify the latest scheme rules and rates with the respective bank or official authority and seek guidance from a certified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Interest RateSenior Citizens Savings Scheme
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