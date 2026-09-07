₹30 lakh investment: FD vs SCSS vs Post Office MIS—which offers the highest monthly income?

Are you an investor with ₹30 lakh to deploy? Are you looking to invest in various fixed-income instruments and small savings schemes to generate meaningful returns?

For investors with this amount, the choice among a bank fixed deposit (FD), the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), and the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) depends entirely on factors such as interest rates, eligibility criteria, deposit limits, lock-in periods, payout frequency, and similar considerations.

It is vital to note that as of today, the SCSS scheme offers an interest rate of 8.2% per annum, whereas Post Office MIS offers 7.4%. However, the SCSS scheme is specifically designed for senior citizens.

Furthermore, these schemes cater to different investors and aim to fulfil distinct financial objectives for them. Keeping this in mind, let us look at the interest rate and how much monthly income ₹30,000 lakh invested in each scheme can generate.

Investment Interest rate ₹30 lakh income* Payout SCSS 8.2% (recent rates as per official government notification) ₹ 20,500/month equivalent Quarterly Post Office MIS 7.4% (recent rates as per official government notification) ₹ 18,500/month* Monthly Bank FD 6.5-8.5% (Depending on the bank, tenure and investor category; some small finance banks offer up to 8.5% to senior citizens) ₹ 16,250– ₹ 21,250 per month tentatively Monthly/quarterly

Note: For updated rates and features, of small savings schemes, refer to the official website of India Post*

SCSS calculation: ₹30 lakh × 8.2% = ₹2.46 lakh a year, equivalent to ₹20,500 a month. It is critical to note that the actual interest in this scheme is paid quarterly. MIS has a deposit ceiling, so ₹30 lakh cannot normally be invested in a single account.

With the maximum joint MIS deposit of ₹15 lakh, the monthly interest is ₹9,250 per account; two eligible accounts could therefore generate ₹18,500 per month, subject to account eligibility rules, regulations and stipulations.

Which option gives the highest income? The answer to this depends on the kind of investor one is and which scheme works for them. Still, SCSS wins in the stated ₹30 lakh comparison, provided the investor is eligible to invest. This is because it generates ₹61,500 every quarter, equivalent to ₹20,500 per month before taxation.

An FD, on the other hand, can potentially compete with SCSS if a bank offers a sufficiently high rate, particularly under special senior-citizen FD rates, at prominent small finance banks. Still, the core factor here is that FD returns vary by bank, tenure, investor type and customer category. That is why there is no single universal FD rate to compare.

What should investors choose? This decision depends entirely on the kind of investor an individual is. For example, for an eligible senior citizen who aspires to invest for high government-backed interest income, the SCSS is a prudent option. MIS is suitable for those seeking a regular monthly income, whereas FD offers greater flexibility and different payout tenures.

Eventually, investors should compare the applicable interest rate, eligibility criteria, tax treatment, lock-in period and liquidity, not just the headline monthly income.