30% of investors prefer emergency fund as top 2 financial goals this year: Survey

“Saving and investing, while often used interchangeably, are very different. While saving is an important first step, the power of wealth is best felt when it is compounded by investing. Simply put, money saved but not invested would be unable to beat inflation let alone help meet long term goals. Every year on World Savings Day, we have stressed the importance of investing, so that people can make their money work as hard as they do. It is incredibly encouraging to see a positive shift in the attitude towards investing over the last few years, both as a result of growing awareness and maturity, as well as the impact of unprecedented macro events", said Atul Shinghal, Founder and CEO, Scripbox.