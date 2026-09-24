31 of 46 flexi-cap mutual funds delivered positive 1-year returns despite market fall: Check the schemes in red

Flexi-cap mutual funds give fund managers the flexibility to invest across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, with at least 65% of the portfolio required to be invested in equities. According to the latest Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data, there are 46 flexi-cap schemes as of August 2026.
To assess a flexi-cap fund’s performance, its returns can be compared with those of its benchmark. The Nifty 500 is a key broad-market benchmark used to evaluate the performance of this category.
Over the last 1 year, the Nifty 500 fell by 1.67%. Despite the broader market benchmark falling during this period, 31 of the 46 flexi-cap schemes delivered positive returns, while 15 schemes recorded negative returns.
Here’s what the one-year performance data shows and how these schemes compare with the benchmark.
The following 15 flexi-cap schemes posted negative one-year returns:
|S. No.
|Flexi-cap funds
|1-year return
|1
|Samco Flexi Cap
|-7.14%
|2
|Tata Flexi Cap
|-4.75%
|3
|NJ Flexi Cap
|-4.53%
|4
|Sundaram Flexi Cap
|-4.33%
|5
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap
|-3.20%
|6
|Franklin India Flexi Cap
|-3.20%
|7
|Shriram Flexi Cap
|-1.93%
|8
|UTI Flexi Cap
|-1.91%
|9
|Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap
|-1.85%
|10
|Bandhan Flexi Cap
|-1.26%
|11
|DSP Flexi Cap
|-1.18%
|12
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap
|-1.17%
|13
|Kotak Flexi Cap
|-1.17%
|14
|SBI Flexicap
|-0.58%
|15
|Nippon India Flexi Cap
|-0.44%
*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, Returns as on 23 September 2026
Samco Flexi Cap Fund recorded the steepest decline at 7.14%, followed by Tata Flexi Cap Fund at 4.75% and NJ Flexi Cap Fund at 4.53%. These declines were higher than the 1.67% fall in the Nifty 500 over the same period.
However, a negative return did not necessarily mean the scheme underperformed the benchmark. Bandhan Flexi Cap, DSP Flexi Cap, Canara Robeco Flexi Cap, Kotak Flexi Cap, SBI Flexicap and Nippon India Flexi Cap all declined less than the Nifty 500.
At the other end of the range, several schemes posted positive returns despite the broader benchmark declining. The top five flexi-cap schemes by one-year returns are:
|S. No.
|Flexi-cap funds
|1-year return
|1
|ITI Flexi Cap
|13.09%
|2
|Bank of India Flexi Cap
|11.22%
|3
|360 ONE Flexicap
|10.46%
|4
|Navi Flexi Cap
|10.21%
|5
|TRUST MF Flexi Cap
|9.75%
*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, Returns as on 23 September 2026
While the Nifty 500 declined 1.67% during the 1-year period, ITI Flexi Cap Fund topped the category with a 13.09% return, followed by Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund at 11.22%.
360 ONE Flexicap and Navi Flexi Cap also delivered returns above 10%, while TRUST MF Flexi Cap gained 9.75%.
Overall, the one-year data show that flexi-cap fund returns varied considerably even as the Nifty 500 declined. While 15 schemes were in negative territory, 31 schemes delivered positive returns, highlighting the difference in performance across individual schemes within the category.
For the 31 schemes, those without a full one-year return history also recorded positive returns over their available shorter periods.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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