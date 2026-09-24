31 of 46 flexi-cap mutual funds delivered positive 1-year returns despite market fall: Check the schemes in red

Flexi-cap mutual funds give fund managers the flexibility to invest across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, with at least 65% of the portfolio required to be invested in equities. According to the latest Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data, there are 46 flexi-cap schemes as of August 2026.

To assess a flexi-cap fund’s performance, its returns can be compared with those of its benchmark. The Nifty 500 is a key broad-market benchmark used to evaluate the performance of this category.

Over the last 1 year, the Nifty 500 fell by 1.67%. Despite the broader market benchmark falling during this period, 31 of the 46 flexi-cap schemes delivered positive returns, while 15 schemes recorded negative returns.

Here’s what the one-year performance data shows and how these schemes compare with the benchmark.

Which flexi-cap funds delivered negative returns? The following 15 flexi-cap schemes posted negative one-year returns:

S. No. Flexi-cap funds 1-year return 1 Samco Flexi Cap -7.14% 2 Tata Flexi Cap -4.75% 3 NJ Flexi Cap -4.53% 4 Sundaram Flexi Cap -4.33% 5 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap -3.20% 6 Franklin India Flexi Cap -3.20% 7 Shriram Flexi Cap -1.93% 8 UTI Flexi Cap -1.91% 9 Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap -1.85% 10 Bandhan Flexi Cap -1.26% 11 DSP Flexi Cap -1.18% 12 Canara Robeco Flexi Cap -1.17% 13 Kotak Flexi Cap -1.17% 14 SBI Flexicap -0.58% 15 Nippon India Flexi Cap -0.44% *Source: Value Research, Direct plans, Returns as on 23 September 2026

Samco Flexi Cap Fund recorded the steepest decline at 7.14%, followed by Tata Flexi Cap Fund at 4.75% and NJ Flexi Cap Fund at 4.53%. These declines were higher than the 1.67% fall in the Nifty 500 over the same period.

However, a negative return did not necessarily mean the scheme underperformed the benchmark. Bandhan Flexi Cap, DSP Flexi Cap, Canara Robeco Flexi Cap, Kotak Flexi Cap, SBI Flexicap and Nippon India Flexi Cap all declined less than the Nifty 500.

Which flexi-cap funds led the category? At the other end of the range, several schemes posted positive returns despite the broader benchmark declining. The top five flexi-cap schemes by one-year returns are:

S. No. Flexi-cap funds 1-year return 1 ITI Flexi Cap 13.09% 2 Bank of India Flexi Cap 11.22% 3 360 ONE Flexicap 10.46% 4 Navi Flexi Cap 10.21% 5 TRUST MF Flexi Cap 9.75% *Source: Value Research, Direct plans, Returns as on 23 September 2026

While the Nifty 500 declined 1.67% during the 1-year period, ITI Flexi Cap Fund topped the category with a 13.09% return, followed by Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund at 11.22%.

360 ONE Flexicap and Navi Flexi Cap also delivered returns above 10%, while TRUST MF Flexi Cap gained 9.75%.

Overall, the one-year data show that flexi-cap fund returns varied considerably even as the Nifty 500 declined. While 15 schemes were in negative territory, 31 schemes delivered positive returns, highlighting the difference in performance across individual schemes within the category.

For the 31 schemes, those without a full one-year return history also recorded positive returns over their available shorter periods.