33 years and going strong: Why this association matters for investors7 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 10:00 PM IST
Tamilnadu Investors’ Association was formed in 1989 by an ex-banker, late K.Kannan, along with three others
Tamilnadu Investors’ Association was formed in 1989 by an ex-banker, late K.Kannan, along with three others
It’s December, and Chennai is in the midst of its annual marghazhi music season, when people throng various sabhas (halls) for the concerts—both music and dance. It is also the time that visitors find time to savour the delicious ‘canteen’ food served at many concert venues—dishes that are loved as much as the music itself! But, at the Tamilnadu Investors’ Association (TIA)—which has been attracting investors for over 30 years—the opportunity to listen to the wisdom of top-notch investors and learn from the experience of older members is the biggest draw and not the food (mostly the humble filter coffee and some snacks) served at its Saturday and Sunday gatherings.