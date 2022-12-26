33 years and going strong: Why this association matters for investors

TIA conducts free-of-charge monthly security awareness programs. “These are Sebi-sponsored events that are hosted at halls in Chennai on a Sunday, and are open to the public. During covid, Sebi asked us to conduct programmes via Webex platform and now they are encouraging us to conduct them physically and we are doing that,“ says Srinivasu Kedarasetti, the outgoing TIA president. The cost of these events is reimbursed by the regulator. Also, expert speakers are invited to the ‘study circle’ meetings held at its office in Nungambakkam, Chennai. “The meeting covers topics such as stock-specific themes, market trends, macro fundamentals, financial planning, commodities, mutual funds, technical analysis, etc. All these topics are also discussed formally at the Sebi securities awareness programmes but the study circle meetings facilitate discussions among members. These are more about knowledge-sharing and peer-learning," says Kedarasetti.

