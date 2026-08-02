33,730+ register for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana within 12 hours of launch: Check eligibility, documents, and steps to apply

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal was officially launched on 1 August, allowing eligible women to register online for the monthly financial assistance scheme. Under this government scheme, eligible women will receive financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month.
In a post on X, Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, Delhi, wrote the portal received more than 33,730 registrations within the first 12 hours of its launch, reflecting a strong response from applicants.
“The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is fast becoming a people's movement for Nari Sashaktikaran,” Gupta wrote on X.
Here is a look at the eligibility criteria, documents required and the step-by-step application process for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.
To be eligible for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, an applicant must satisfy all of the following conditions:
9. Neither the applicant nor any family member should:
10. Neither the applicant nor any family member should own a four-wheeler motor vehicle.
11. The applicant should not have more than three children.
12. The applicant should not have any criminal record or criminal antecedents.
Some documents are mandatory, while others can be submitted as proof of residence and age.
Eligible applicants can submit their application online by following these steps:
Disclaimer: This is meant for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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