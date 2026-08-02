33,730+ register for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana within 12 hours of launch: Check eligibility, documents, and steps to apply

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal received 33,730+ registrations within 12 hours of its launch on 1 August. The scheme offers eligible women 2,500 per month. Women aged 21-60 years, with annual family income up to 2.5 lakh and meeting other criteria, can apply.

Sheetal Goel
Updated2 Aug 2026, 04:57 PM IST
33,730+ registrations in just 12 hours: Who can apply for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana?
33,730+ registrations in just 12 hours: Who can apply for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana? (CMO Delhi X post)

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal was officially launched on 1 August, allowing eligible women to register online for the monthly financial assistance scheme. Under this government scheme, eligible women will receive financial assistance of 2,500 per month.

In a post on X, Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, Delhi, wrote the portal received more than 33,730 registrations within the first 12 hours of its launch, reflecting a strong response from applicants.

“The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is fast becoming a people's movement for Nari Sashaktikaran,” Gupta wrote on X.

Here is a look at the eligibility criteria, documents required and the step-by-step application process for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: 12 eligibility conditions

To be eligible for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, an applicant must satisfy all of the following conditions:

  1. The applicant must be a woman.
  2. She should be the eldest female member of the family.
  3. She must be between 21 and 60 years of age on the date of application.
  4. The annual family income should not exceed 2.5 lakh.
  5. The applicant, her husband, or either of her parents must have been a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years as on the date of application.
  6. The applicant must be a registered voter in Delhi.
  7. The family's electricity consumption during the previous 12 months should not exceed 2,400 units.
  8. The applicant must not:
  • Be receiving any pension or financial assistance from the Central or any state government.
  • Be an income tax payer or GST filer.
  • Be a government employee or hold any public office.

9. Neither the applicant nor any family member should:

  • Be employed (regularly or contractually) in the Central or state government, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), board, local body or any government organisation.
  • Be receiving a widow pension, disability pension or any other government pension or similar financial assistance.

10. Neither the applicant nor any family member should own a four-wheeler motor vehicle.

11. The applicant should not have more than three children.

12. The applicant should not have any criminal record or criminal antecedents.

Also Read | Can't find your old PF account? Here's how EPFO's e-portal can help

Documents required to apply for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana

Some documents are mandatory, while others can be submitted as proof of residence and age.

Mandatory documents

  • Aadhaar Card
  • Delhi Voter ID Card
  • Recent photograph and signature of the applicant
  • Endorsement letter from the MP or MLA of the constituency

Proof of 10-year Delhi residence (submit any one)

  • Delhi Voter ID Card
  • Ration Card
  • Driving Licence
  • Electricity bill or gas connection bill/receipt

Age proof (submit any one)

  • Birth Certificate
  • School leaving certificate of class last attended
  • Class 10/Matriculation Certificate
  • Driving Licence
  • PAN Card
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Voter ID Card

Also Read | Multi-asset funds drew 7x more inflows than balanced advantage: Experts weigh in

How to apply for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana?

Eligible applicants can submit their application online by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal.
  2. Complete the eligibility questionnaire and verify that you meet all conditions.
  3. Enter your personal details, Aadhaar number, and other required information carefully.
  4. Fill in the details of all required family members.
  5. Provide your bank account details for direct benefit transfer.
  6. Upload all required documents in the prescribed format.
  7. Upload the signed endorsement letter issued by the concerned MP or MLA.
  8. Download and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.

Disclaimer: This is meant for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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