36.7 lakh missing mobiles traced, but just one-third recovered, shows govt data: What to do if you lose your phone

Losing a smartphone can mean losing access to personal data, banking apps and important contacts, making it crucial to report the loss quickly. Users report millions of missing or stolen devices every year, but government data shows that only a fraction of them are eventually recovered.

According to Central Equipment Identity Register's (CEIR) dashboard, 59 lakh missing mobile phones have been blocked, while 36.7 lakh devices were traced and just 13.39 lakh were recovered as of September 6, 2026.

The data suggests that less than 37% of the traced mobile phones were given back to their owners, leaving the majority still missing. This highlights the scale of the problem and the challenges involved in recovering lost or stolen devices.

State-wise data shows stark gap in device recovery State-wise data shows a significant gap in mobile phone recovery. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest recovery rate among the states, with 1,57,195 phones recovered out of 3,31,896 traced devices. This translates to a recovery rate of 47.3%, meaning nearly half of the traced phones were returned to the owners.

Delhi, on the other hand, recorded a much lower recovery rate. Only 51,043 out of 6.61 lakh traced mobile phones were recovered, giving the national capital a recovery rate of just 7.7%. The CEIR data also shows that 10.48 lakh mobile phones have been blocked in Delhi.

Maharashtra also reported 4,17,021 phones as traced, while recovery rate stood at 41%, meaning 1,71,139 phones have been physically found and retrieved.

Though CEIR can help identify devices being used on mobile networks, tracing a phone does not necessarily mean that it has been physically retrieved.

What users should do after losing their phone? After an user realises that their mobile phone is no longer in their possession, they must act quickly to locate, lock, and wipe the particular device's data using remote tracking tools. This would help in protecting the device's sensitive data and prevent others from misusing it.

If you don't have remote access to the device, you should immediately contact the telecom operator and block the SIM, followed by blocking the handset through the official CEIR or Sanchar Saathi system.

Users must also inform their banks and payment-service providers, disable mobile banking access where necessary, sign out of their main accounts and change the passwords for email, social media platforms and banking apps.

You can also file a formal police report for insurance claims or to assist with recovery. Though, finding a device after it's reported lost or stolen can be difficult, there are chances that it can still be found.

The CEIR platform also allows consumers to check the genuineness of a device before buying it. This provision can be useful if you are purchasing a second-hand phone and want to avoid legal trouble. The government portal advises buyers to check the device’s IMEI status before purchasing it.