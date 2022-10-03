37% of Paisabazaar’s credit score consumers are from Tier-3 cities and towns

Till date, consumers from 823 cities and towns have accessed their free credit score from Paisabazaar. Consumer trends on Paisabazaar over the last few years clearly suggest rise in credit awareness across the country, with 67% of consumers who have checked their credit score on Paisabazaar coming from outside the top metros (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune). 37% of these consumers are from Tier 3 cities and towns.