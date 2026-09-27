3-day bank strike deferred after bank union body meet: Will SBI, HDFC Bank remain open on Monday, 28 September?

The proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30 has been deferred after the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) reached an understanding on Sunday night, September 27.
The UFBU had earlier called for the proposed strike over issues including the demand for a five-day banking week and concerns related to the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
In a circular issued on September 27, the UFBU said that a meeting between the IBA and UFBU was held at 9:30 pm. Following the discussions, the union body said the proposed agitation and strike action from September 28 to 30 would be deferred.
According to an X post by news agency ANI, the UFBU said, “A high-level committee of IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. This committee will explore, all possible alternatives; discuss with all stakeholders, and work out a solution acceptable to all stakeholders and, more importantly, the customers.”
With the proposed September 28-30 strike now deferred, branches of State Bank of India (SBI) are expected to operate normally on Monday, September 28, instead of being affected by the proposed strike.
Public sector banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) were already operational on Sunday, September 27, as a special arrangement ahead of the proposed three-day strike.
Yes. HDFC Bank is a private-sector bank and will continue normal operations on Monday, September 28.
HDFC Bank had also informed customers that its branches would remain open on September 27 and that banking would continue as usual from September 28 to 30.
On the PLI issue, the UFBU said, “As regards the PLI Scheme for Scale IV and above officers, the discussions can start with IBA to propose modifications to the Government in the scheme to address the observations of the Unions/Associations.”
It further said, “The residual issues as listed in the minutes dated 8.3.2024 will be discussed between the parties for expeditious resolution.”
Finally, the UFBU said, “In view of the above, It was agreed by the UFBU that the proposed agitational programmes and strike actions will be deferred.”
With the proposed September 28-30 bank strike now deferred, the customers would be able to access regular branch services from Monday, September 28.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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