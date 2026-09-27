3-day bank strike deferred after bank union body meet: Will SBI, HDFC Bank remain open on Monday, 28 September?

The proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30 has been deferred after the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) reached an understanding on Sunday night, September 27.

The UFBU had earlier called for the proposed strike over issues including the demand for a five-day banking week and concerns related to the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

In a circular issued on September 27, the UFBU said that a meeting between the IBA and UFBU was held at 9:30 pm. Following the discussions, the union body said the proposed agitation and strike action from September 28 to 30 would be deferred.

According to an X post by news agency ANI, the UFBU said, “A high-level committee of IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. This committee will explore, all possible alternatives; discuss with all stakeholders, and work out a solution acceptable to all stakeholders and, more importantly, the customers.”

Will SBI remain open on Monday? With the proposed September 28-30 strike now deferred, branches of State Bank of India (SBI) are expected to operate normally on Monday, September 28, instead of being affected by the proposed strike.

Public sector banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) were already operational on Sunday, September 27, as a special arrangement ahead of the proposed three-day strike.

Will HDFC Bank remain open? Yes. HDFC Bank is a private-sector bank and will continue normal operations on Monday, September 28.

HDFC Bank had also informed customers that its branches would remain open on September 27 and that banking would continue as usual from September 28 to 30.

Also Read | Interest or dividends? Know which form to submit to avoid TDS on such income

What are the other points mentioned in the circular? On the PLI issue, the UFBU said, “As regards the PLI Scheme for Scale IV and above officers, the discussions can start with IBA to propose modifications to the Government in the scheme to address the observations of the Unions/Associations.”

It further said, “The residual issues as listed in the minutes dated 8.3.2024 will be discussed between the parties for expeditious resolution.”

Finally, the UFBU said, “In view of the above, It was agreed by the UFBU that the proposed agitational programmes and strike actions will be deferred.”

With the proposed September 28-30 bank strike now deferred, the customers would be able to access regular branch services from Monday, September 28.