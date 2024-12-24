In the modern digital age, Amazon has become the preferred online retailer for everything ranging from groceries to electronics. It's no wonder why we often shop there given its wide selection and easy usage. But it could be hard to choose the best credit card for your Amazon spending since there are so many that offer rewards for online purchases. The best credit cards you can use to get much out of your Amazon purchases are broken down below.

What are reward credit cards? Rewards credit cards offer benefits each time you make a purchase. These incentives can be exchanged for gifts, merchandise, travel, or statement credits. These can be in the form of cashback, points, or miles. However, some cards have better points for certain categories. Others give flat rewards for all purchases made in specific areas, like dining, travel, or online shopping.

Top credit cards for earning accelerated rewards on Amazon purchase in 2025 The following four credit cards are quite exceptional in their ability to make you earn more rewards during Amazon purchases.

Best credit cards Annual fees Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card NIL HDFC Millennia Credit Card Rs. 1,000 HDFC MoneyBack+ Credit Card Rs. 500 SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card Rs. 499

Key features of best credit cards for Amazon purchase 1. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: It is a co-branded credit card designed exclusively for Amazon customers. The card features: 5% reward at Amazon for the purchase by the Prime member. Amazon gives 3% cashback on purchase to non-Prime members. 2% reward at participating merchants while you pay with Amazon Pay, and 1% cashback on all other purchases. This card is suitable for frequent Amazon customers because it has no annual or membership fees.

2. HDFC Millennia Credit Card: HDFC Millennia Credit Card is for millennial shopping lovers. Benefits of the card include: 5% cash back on Myntra, BookMyShow, Flipkart, and Amazon. 1% cash back on wallet and EMI transactions, among other categories. A complimentary lounge pass or a gift card worth ₹1,000 in case the customer spends ₹1 lakh within a quarter.

Also Read | Top 6 premium credit cards with lifestyle benefits

3. HDFC MoneyBack+ Credit Card: This card provides flexibility through the conversion of incentives into cashback. Some of the most important advantages are: You will earn 10X cashpoints on Amazon, Swiggy, Flipkart, BigBasket, and Reliance Smart SuperStore. 5X CashPoints will be credited to your account for purchases done through EMI at merchant locations.

4. SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card: The SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card is ideal for the budget-conscious online shopper because it offers: A welcome gift of a ₹500 Amazon gift card. For every ₹100 spent on internet shopping, you will get 5 reward points. The card is a great deal for its low annual fee as it also provides enticing milestone rewards through e-gift cards from top companies.

Selecting a card that aligns with your buying habits is key if you are looking to maximise your Amazon spending. There is a card that suits your needs, no matter if cash back, points, or milestone rewards are your primary needs.

Also Read | Are instant loans on credit cards worth it? A complete guide

In conclusion, the purchases that you will be making on Amazon with an appropriate credit card will considerably increase the reward earnings. A card could optimize your benefits by examining the buying trends and contrasting features of other cards. Therefore, make sure that you always read the fine print, be sensible about the usage of your card, and abide by your budget.