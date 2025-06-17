4 best credit cards with hotel or travel partnerships; check the full list here

Do you love to travel and eat out at hotels? If yes, you can subscribe to a credit card which has a strong partnership(s) with airlines, a premium hotel or a chain of hotels.

There are some credit cards which offer a range of benefits to travellers such as reward points, airmiles & discounts, among others. Here, we give a lowdown on travel credit cards, which provide special features, discounts and complimentary stays. These are some travel cards with which have a strong hotel or travel partnerships.

Also Read | Have credit cards made airport lounges too accessible for aam aadmi?

Credit cards with hotel/ travel offers I. HDFC Infinia / HDFC Diners Club Black: This card allows cardholders to stay for 3 nights, while you pay for two at the participating ITC hotels. The card also offers complimentary Club Marriott membership for first year that offers up to 20 percent discount for dining and stay across Asia-Pacific region.

II. ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card: This card allows you to get a refund of up to ₹12,000 for a maximum of two transactions every year on any flight/ hotel/ movie booking cancellation. The card also gives unlimited complimentary access to select lounges at airports in India.

III. Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card: This card provides complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite Status. This leads to one free night award and 10 Elite Night Credits on first eligible spend transaction or fee levy on the card.

IV. Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card: This card does not have any special partnership and projects itself as an airlines agnostic travel card. This is designed to benefit on every travel one undertakes. On cc, the card offers 5 Edge miles per Rs100 spend. The card also offers 2 edge miles on other spends.

Also Read | Have credit cards made airport lounges too accessible for aam aadmi?

These are some of the reasons for opting for cards with special partnerships:

A. One gets to claim complimentary hotel nights or upgrades.

B. This leads to faster loyalty status with hotel chains.

C. The partnership often means higher reward value when redeeming for stays.

D. These cards offer exclusive discounts and dining benefits.