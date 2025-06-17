4 best credit cards with hotel or travel partnerships; check the full list here

Do you love to travel and eat out at hotels? If yes, you can subscribe to a credit card which has a strong partnership(s) with airlines, a premium hotel or a chain of hotels.
There are some credit cards which offer a range of benefits to travellers such as reward points, airmiles & discounts, among others. Here, we give a lowdown on travel credit cards, which provide special features, discounts and complimentary stays. These are some travel cards with which have a strong hotel or travel partnerships.
I. HDFC Infinia / HDFC Diners Club Black: This card allows cardholders to stay for 3 nights, while you pay for two at the participating ITC hotels. The card also offers complimentary Club Marriott membership for first year that offers up to 20 percent discount for dining and stay across Asia-Pacific region.
II. ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card: This card allows you to get a refund of up to ₹12,000 for a maximum of two transactions every year on any flight/ hotel/ movie booking cancellation. The card also gives unlimited complimentary access to select lounges at airports in India.
III. Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card: This card provides complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite Status. This leads to one free night award and 10 Elite Night Credits on first eligible spend transaction or fee levy on the card.
IV. Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card: This card does not have any special partnership and projects itself as an airlines agnostic travel card. This is designed to benefit on every travel one undertakes. On cc, the card offers 5 Edge miles per Rs100 spend. The card also offers 2 edge miles on other spends.
These are some of the reasons for opting for cards with special partnerships:
A. One gets to claim complimentary hotel nights or upgrades.
B. This leads to faster loyalty status with hotel chains.
C. The partnership often means higher reward value when redeeming for stays.
D. These cards offer exclusive discounts and dining benefits.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
