Every startup starts with an idea. To bring this idea to reality, a team of efficient leaders and adequate funds are required. Startups can get funds through angel investors, friends, and family, or they can borrow. The government has initiated several schemes to provide loans for startups in India.
The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched in 2015 and provides loans up to 10 lakh to non-corporate and non-farm small/micro enterprises. The loans under this scheme are classified as MUDRA (Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency) under PMMY.
Commercial banks, regional rural banks, small finance banks, microfinance institutions, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) provide these loans. In the 2023-24 financial year, a total of nearly ₹5,32,358 crore was disbursed as loans under the scheme.
For loans up to ₹10 lakh, no collateral is required in the Micro Small Enterprises sector. Women entrepreneurs can avail the loans at discounted interest rates.
This scheme, launched by the government in 2016, provides loans in the range of ₹10 lakh to a crore. It is specifically designed for SC/ST or women in sectors such as manufacturing, services, and trading. The scheme is only applicable to greenfield projects. Loans under this scheme can be availed by bank branch directly, SIDBI Stand-Up India Portal or Lead District Manager.
The repayment period of the loan is seven years with a moratorium of 18 months.
The Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) was introduced under the Startup India Action Plan in 2016. The National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited administers the scheme.
The Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP), a credit-linked subsidy scheme administered by the Ministry of MSMEs. It aims to promote self-employment opportunities through financial assistance to establish new micro-enterprises and generate employment in rural and urban areas. Eligible entrepreneurs under the scheme can avail business loans up to ₹25 lakhs for manufacturing sector projects and ₹10 lakh for service sector projects.
In conclusion, the government has launched many schemes to promote startups in the country. If you are planning to establish a startup or want funds for an existing one, navigate through government schemes to fully utilise them.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.