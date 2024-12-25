Every startup starts with an idea. To bring this idea to reality, a team of efficient leaders and adequate funds are required. Startups can get funds through angel investors, friends, and family, or they can borrow. The government has initiated several schemes to provide loans for startups in India.

Factors affecting eligibility for a government loan to startups Credit history: The lender will mostly grant a loan to those startups that have the capacity to repay the loan. Type of business: In some cases, the lender may check the type of business and grant the loan in accordance with the risks involved. Profitability: If your startup is profitable enough, highlighting that you will be able to repay the loan in future, the lender will have the confidence to grant you the loan.

Some schemes offering loans for startups in India 1. Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched in 2015 and provides loans up to 10 lakh to non-corporate and non-farm small/micro enterprises. The loans under this scheme are classified as MUDRA (Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency) under PMMY.

Commercial banks, regional rural banks, small finance banks, microfinance institutions, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) provide these loans. In the 2023-24 financial year, a total of nearly ₹5,32,358 crore was disbursed as loans under the scheme.

Types of funding under MUDRA Micro Credit Schemes through microfinance institutions

Refinance Scheme through commercial banks, regional rural banks, small finance banks and non-banking financial companies.

Categories of MUDRA loans Shishu: Loans up to ₹ 50,000

50,000 Kishore: Loans from ₹ 50,001 to ₹ 5 lakh

50,001 to 5 lakh Tarun: Loans from ₹ 5,00,001 to ₹ 10 lakh For loans up to ₹10 lakh, no collateral is required in the Micro Small Enterprises sector. Women entrepreneurs can avail the loans at discounted interest rates.

2. Stand Up India Scheme This scheme, launched by the government in 2016, provides loans in the range of ₹10 lakh to a crore. It is specifically designed for SC/ST or women in sectors such as manufacturing, services, and trading. The scheme is only applicable to greenfield projects. Loans under this scheme can be availed by bank branch directly, SIDBI Stand-Up India Portal or Lead District Manager.

The repayment period of the loan is seven years with a moratorium of 18 months.

Who can get this loan? Borrowers above 18 years

private limited/LLP or a partnership firm

The turnover of the firm shall not exceed ₹ 25 crore.

25 crore. Only women or applicants from the SC/ST community can get this loan.

3. Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for startups The Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) was introduced under the Startup India Action Plan in 2016. The National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited administers the scheme.

Startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Startups with a stable revenue stream, which is assessed from audited monthly statements over a 12-month period.

Startups that are not classified as a defaulter as any lending institution or Non-Performing Asset as per RBI guidelines.

A startup whose eligibility is certified by the member institution for the purpose of guaranteeing cover.

4. Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program The Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP), a credit-linked subsidy scheme administered by the Ministry of MSMEs. It aims to promote self-employment opportunities through financial assistance to establish new micro-enterprises and generate employment in rural and urban areas. Eligible entrepreneurs under the scheme can avail business loans up to ₹25 lakhs for manufacturing sector projects and ₹10 lakh for service sector projects.

Who can get this loan? Any individual above 18 years of age.

At least VIII standard passes are required for projects costing above Rs10 lakh in the manufacturing sector and above ₹ 5 lakh in the business or service sector.

5 lakh in the business or service sector. Only new projects are considered for sanction under PMEGP.

Existing Units that have already availed the government subsidy under any other scheme of the central or state government cannot apply. In conclusion, the government has launched many schemes to promote startups in the country. If you are planning to establish a startup or want funds for an existing one, navigate through government schemes to fully utilise them.