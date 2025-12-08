4 common credit report errors that drop your score and trigger loan rejection

Credit reports play a critical role in determining the basic eligibility of aspiring loan applicants, as well as their borrowing costs in the country. Lending institutions are now increasingly using credit scores from prominent credit bureaus, such as CRIF High Mark, CIBIL, Experian, and Equifax, to provide a score for applicants.

These credit scores primarily range between 300 to 900, with any scores of over 750 considered reputable. Furthermore, even minor mistakes can hurt your financial prosperity and future borrowing potential. That is why regular checks on time dispute resolution are critical to maintain a healthy credit profile.

Why reviewing your credit report matters Consumers can now access one free credit report annually from each credit bureau, yet many overlook this simple step. Inaccuracies often slip in due to data-entry issues, delayed lender updates or reporting mismatches across institutions.

Dev Patel, Quantitative Research Analyst at 1 Finance, says, “Errors can frequently involve incorrect personal details, on-time payments flagged as late, or closed and settled loans that are still marked as open. To identify these discrepancies and prevent unwarranted damage to your credit score, people should review their credit reports at least twice a year.”

4 common errors to watch out for Incorrect personal information: Misspellings in your name, outdated addresses or mismatched PAN details are among the most frequent issues. Such inaccuracies can create identity overlaps or mix-ups with other borrowers. Misreported repayment history: A timely EMI that shows up as delayed can pull down your score by several points. This often occurs when lenders fail to update repayment data promptly. Closed loans still appearing active: Even after clearing a loan, some reports continue to reflect it as open. This inflates your credit utilisation and may signal overleveraging to future lenders. Duplicate or fraudulent accounts: Occasionally, the same loan is reported twice, or accounts you never opened appear in the report, possible signs of reporting errors or identity theft.

What should sensible borrowers do in such cases? Review all four bureau reports periodically, raise disputes immediately through the respective bureau’s online portal, and maintain documentary proof of all repayments. A clean and accurate credit report remains one of the strongest foundations for securing affordable credit in today’s data-driven lending ecosystem.

