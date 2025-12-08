4 common credit report errors that drop your score and trigger loan rejection

Credit reports play a critical role in determining the basic eligibility of aspiring loan applicants, as well as their borrowing costs in the country. Lending institutions are now increasingly using credit scores from prominent credit bureaus, such as CRIF High Mark, CIBIL, Experian, and Equifax, to provide a score for applicants.
These credit scores primarily range between 300 to 900, with any scores of over 750 considered reputable. Furthermore, even minor mistakes can hurt your financial prosperity and future borrowing potential. That is why regular checks on time dispute resolution are critical to maintain a healthy credit profile.
Consumers can now access one free credit report annually from each credit bureau, yet many overlook this simple step. Inaccuracies often slip in due to data-entry issues, delayed lender updates or reporting mismatches across institutions.
Dev Patel, Quantitative Research Analyst at 1 Finance, says, “Errors can frequently involve incorrect personal details, on-time payments flagged as late, or closed and settled loans that are still marked as open. To identify these discrepancies and prevent unwarranted damage to your credit score, people should review their credit reports at least twice a year.”
Review all four bureau reports periodically, raise disputes immediately through the respective bureau’s online portal, and maintain documentary proof of all repayments. A clean and accurate credit report remains one of the strongest foundations for securing affordable credit in today’s data-driven lending ecosystem.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
