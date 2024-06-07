Beyond coverage: 4 common wellness benefits of health insurance
Insurance plays a larger role in individuals' lives by offering customizable options and integrated wellness programs. Wellness initiatives lead to reduced medical claims, enhanced customer experience, and cost savings, reflecting a growing understanding of healthier individuals.
According to the recent report issued by IMARC group, the health and wellness market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.55% during 2023-2028. Furthermore, the demographic dividend in India, with 68% of the population being young and 55% falling within the working-age group of 20-59 years, presents a vast pool of insurable individuals.