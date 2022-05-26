4 debt investments with special benefit for senior citizens in 2022

SBI Wecare Deposit for Senior Citizens

State Bank of India (SBI) has mentioned on its website that “A special SBI Wecare Deposit for Senior Citizens introduced in the Retail TD segment wherein an additional premium of 30 bps (over & above the existing 50 bps as detailed in the above table) will be paid to Senior Citizen’s on their retail TD for '5 Years and above' tenor only. SBI Wecare deposit scheme stands extended upto 30th September, 2022." The bank gives senior citizens an interest rate of 6.30 percent on this special deposit, which is an increase of 80 basis points above the standard rate. SBI is offering the following interest rates to older folks as of 15.02.2022.