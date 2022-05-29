4 fixed income tax saving investments under section 80C

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

PPF is one of the most popular tax-saving schemes since it not only pays 7.1 per cent per year (compounded annually) but also allows account holders a deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, making the interest earned tax-free. With a minimum deposit of INR. 500/- and a maximum deposit of INR. 1,50,000/- in a financial year, a single adult resident Indian or a guardian on behalf of a minor/person of unsound mind can open a PPF account. An account holder can make one withdrawal after five years, omitting the year the account was opened, and the amount of the withdrawal can be up to 50% of the total balance at the end of the fourth preceding year or the end of the preceding year, whichever is lower. After 15 years, the account will mature, making PPF the account with the longest lock-in tenure under section 80c. Upon maturity, one has the option of receiving a maturity payment, keeping the maturity amount in his or her account without making further deposits, extending his or her account for another block of five years, and so on. After 5 years from the end of the year in which the account was established, one can make an early withdrawal. The account will be closed and the account balance will be handed to the nominees in the event of the account holder's death.