4 flexi cap funds rated 5-star by Value Research with low expense ratio

PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth

Value Research has given PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth a 5-star rating, and the fund was established on 04-Mar-15. As of 31/03/2022, PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth had ₹4,179.77 crores in assets under management (AUM) and a NAV of ₹25.52 as of 19th May 2022. The fund has a low expense ratio of 0.44 per cent, and its 1-year direct-growth returns are 5.67 per cent, compared to 7.02 per cent for the Nifty 500 TRI benchmark, and it has provided 13.87 per cent average annual returns since its inception. The majority of the fund's assets are allocated to the financial, capital goods, technology, chemicals, and materials sectors. Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. are the fund's top five holdings. The fund's annualised SIP return over five years was 19.12 per cent, three years was 23.65 percent, two years was 17.08 per cent, and one year was -15.67 per cent. The fund's 5-year absolute return was 60.96 per cent, its 3-year absolute return was 40.99 per cent, its 2-year absolute return was 18.26%, and its 1-year absolute return was -8.63 per cent.