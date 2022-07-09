4 ideal tax-saving investments for senior citizens in 2022

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

Senior citizens who want to get tax benefits under section 80C with higher returns than tax-saving FDs, can have a look at SCSS. A person over the age of 60 can establish this account at a post office by making a single deposit in the account in multiples of INR 1,000 with a maximum deposit of INR 15 lakh. Investments made under this scheme are eligible for tax benefits under section 80C. Currently, SCSS provides a taxable interest rate of 7.4% per year, which is much higher than the fixed interest rates offered by banks. Interest will be paid on a quarterly basis and will be applied from the date of deposit to the following dates: March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31. If the total interest earned across all SCSS accounts surpasses Rs. 50,000 in a fiscal year, TDS would be deducted by the post office. SCSS comes with a maturity period of 5 years and after maturity, the account can be extended to a block of 3 years.