4 income tax benefits you could expect from Budget 2023

Union Budget 2023 is round the corner. Standard deduction hike, income tax relief, increase Section 80C exemption, are among some of the expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2023. It's been quite long since the income tax slab rates have been rejigged. Tax experts said that they expect the Finance Minister to offer some tax reduction in the government's final full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha election to give taxpayers more disposable income, which will stimulate spending and give the economy a much-needed lift.

