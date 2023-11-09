4 investing principles of Michael Burry that investors can learn from
Michael Burry, widely recognized as the “Big Short”, is an American investor who predominantly employs a value investing strategy. His commitment to value investing, in line with the principles advocated by Benjamin Graham, has enabled him to amass substantial wealth.
Michael Burry, a celebrated investor, rose to fame with his astute prediction of the subprime mortgage market collapse leading up to the 2008 financial crisis. His unconventional investment strategy and steadfast confidence in his convictions have established his reputation as a savvy and non-traditional investor. Burry’s current net worth is estimated to be somewhere near $300 million.