4 investing principles of Seth Klarman that explain his long-term success in the market
Succumbing to emotions has achieved nothing. The idea is to stay true to the investing principles you have learned over the years. Seth Klarman realized the power of value investing early in life and stuck to his investing principles even against prevailing market sentiments.
If you love to keep your eyes affixed on the market, there is no way you can afford to ignore what Seth Klarman shares about his views on how to make money. His investment philosophy delineates his strategy for identifying undervalued assets, enabling him to ready himself for a bear market.