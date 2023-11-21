4 investing principles that Jeremy Siegel shares with his readers and students
Jeremy Siegel has formulated his investment principles based on the belief that stocks consistently outperform other asset classes over prolonged periods.
Jeremy Siegel, a distinguished finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, passionately advocates for the benefits of long-term equity investment. His impactful book, “Stocks for the Long Run", serves as a cornerstone in investment literature, providing persuasive evidence that illustrates the superior performance of stocks over extended periods in comparison to other asset classes.