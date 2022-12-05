4 key facts that lenders will not tell you about your next education loan

One of the most crucial financial tasks that one should never ignore is saving for your child's future as soon as conceivable. Higher education typically entails high costs and the requirement for an education loan, which is why parents typically choose this approach. A student may apply for such a loan at a public or private bank or even a non-banking financial company (NBFC), but there are 4 key facts regarding your education loan that lenders won't disclose, which might put you in financial trouble. Mr Ankit Mehra, CEO and Co-founder of GyanDhan, said regarding the same that “With the rising cost of education, funding higher education has become a difficult task for most students. Unless parents have built a considerable corpus of funds for their child’s higher education, student loans are the best option to finance higher studies. Inarguably an easy source of funds, loan seekers should be aware of the nuances of student loans which a lender might not disclose to their customers."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}