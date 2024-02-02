4 Li Lu’s investing principles that placed him in the league of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger
Himalaya Capital Investors, led by Li Lu, has achieved a remarkable 30% compound annual return since 1998, placing him in the same league as Warren Buffett.
Li Lu, frequently referred to as the “Chinese Warren Buffett", has achieved significant success as a value investor. Known for his contrarian approach and emphasis on long-term compounders, he exhibits numerous parallels with Buffett’s philosophy.
