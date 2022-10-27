4 key reasons to consider health insurance as a part of your financial planning

2. Finances - Having savings covering out-of-pocket healthcare bills is crucial because healthcare costs are constantly rising. The money you don’t spend can be set away to build on the savings you can use later as per your requirements. If you wish to be taken care of in the case of a medical emergency while not having to eat into your savings, you should opt for a health insurance plan. If you have an alternative, you should not have to spend the money you have worked so hard to save for unforeseen medical expenses. A health insurance policy is made to cover rising medical costs. The plan safeguards your money from being depleted in a health emergency by covering these costs.