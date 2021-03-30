4 key tax-saving instruments for conservative investors

Bank FDs that have a tenure of five years are eligible for tax benefits under section 80C of the Income Tax Act. This another helpful tool for conservative investors as the risk of capital loss due to market fluctuations is nil. “The interest rate is fixed by the bank at the time of opening the FD and remains the same through the tenure. There is a sense of guarantee of capital protection in tax saving bank FDs. The interest rate can be anywhere between 5% and 7% or even higher depending on the bank and the deposit amount. Do note that all 5-year FDs may not be eligible for tax benefits. Banks offer a separate Tax Saving FD category for this purpose," said Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww.