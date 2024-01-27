Over the last few years, we have seen Bollywood heroes wear a soldier’s uniform and beat the baddies. This time it is two beautiful people - Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone - who wear the Air Force uniforms. He is a fighter pilot and she flies helicopters. No matter how predictable the story of ‘us against them’ is, this combination of real events, Hollywood’s Top Gun set in Kashmir is two and a half hours of tiring yet thrilling action. The film is about avenging events in Pulwama and how the Air Force creates a special unit of the best fighter pilots and helicopter units to anticipate or retaliate the next attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fighter pilots, their bosses are spirited to say the least, not unlike you, dear investors.

Daring, Risk Taker Squadron Leader Shamsher ‘Patty’ Pathania: Hrithik Roshan Patty is the best pilot, and arrives on the screen a la Maverick of Patty is the best pilot, and arrives on the screen a la Maverick of Top Gun flying his fighter plane upside down to the Air Force Base. He’s good at his work, but brash and someone who doesn’t take orders like everyone else but tends to follow his own path.

How do you deal with your money? Are you also a great risk taker? Do you have a high-risk tolerance? Want bigger returns so are able to take bigger risks investing in currencies, emerging markets or stocks, choosing to risk more as you play for big bucks.

Controlled, Responsible Commanding Officer Rakesh ‘Rocky’ Jaisingh: Anil Kapoor To handle the team of the best pilots of the {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} To handle the team of the best pilots of the Indian Air Force , you need to have a man who is better than them all. He is responsible for the missions. He is reserved, He has seen pain in his life and he does not keep his dislike for pilots who show off at all. He needs team players who will obey him.

He’s the kind of investor who wants to minimise risks and maximise returns. His investment portfolio will comprise of blue chip stocks and he is invested for the long term. He will act on tips from the market, but caution is his middle name.

Angry, Vengeful Villain Azhar Akhtar: Rishabh Sawhney He is made to look like a horror movie version of Jim Morrison, but if you can get over the rhetoric of hate he is made to spout. But if you look beyond that, you realise that the villains in the movies are always single-minded, focused. In a movie like this, Azhar wants to destroy India, and will do anything to reach his goal. He even stops the young mujahideen from stabbing a pilot in the dark alley. He tells the young man, ‘Don’t do anything in haste. We don’t want to kill one man. Our target is all of them.’ He is made to look like a horror movie version of Jim Morrison, but if you can get over the rhetoric of hate he is made to spout. But if you look beyond that, you realise that the villains in the movies are always single-minded, focused. In a movie like this, Azhar wants to destroy India, and will do anything to reach his goal. He even stops the young mujahideen from stabbing a pilot in the dark alley. He tells the young man, ‘Don’t do anything in haste. We don’t want to kill one man. Our target is all of them.’

I am sure you are not anything like the villain, but as a savvy investor, you might want to not be distracted by get-rich-quick schemes, but concentrate on winning with one thing that will make you a winner. Azhar knows his ammunition and is an expert, and you know money, right? Be the expert in whatever financial instrument you choose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Loyal Friends and True Patriots, Sartaj ‘Taj’, Bashir ‘Bash’ and Minal ‘Mini’ Karan Singh Grover (Taj), Akshay Oberoi (Bash) and Deepika Padukone (Mini) are among the best pilots and a foil to the brash ace pilot Patty Pathania. They are each very different, but together, they are what we want our fierce patriots of our Armed Forces to be. Karan Singh Grover (Taj), Akshay Oberoi (Bash) and Deepika Padukone (Mini) are among the best pilots and a foil to the brash ace pilot Patty Pathania. They are each very different, but together, they are what we want our fierce patriots of our Armed Forces to be.

Are you the investor that picks instruments that work best with one another, like a team? Then you are like this winning team.

The film Fighter released a day before India’s Republic Day, and it checks every box of patriotic zeal even though it keeps the ‘enemies with our neighbours’ cliche alive. Watch the film as you would invest: with intelligence rather than fervour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication. She can be reached on Twitter at @manishalakhe.

