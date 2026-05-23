‘...4 months just to find bank accounts’: Redditor on father’s death; Experts share how to organise records

A Reddit post about a family struggling to trace a deceased father's investments has sparked conversations online about an often-overlooked aspect of financial planning, which includes organising and communicating important financial information to family members.
In the post, uploaded a month back, the user shared that despite his father being financially disciplined, the family spent nearly four months to identify bank accounts, fixed deposits, insurance policies and other assets after his death.
“After my father died, we thought the hard part would be the grief. It wasn't. The hard part was the paperwork,” the Redditor noted.
The person also detailed how the father had two banks accounts that the family was previously unaware of, while a fixed deposit only came to light after a letter arrived at their old house address.
Apart from bank account and deposits, the family also discovered later that the deceased father had a PPF account that had been active for 22 years. The user added that they learnt about the insurance policy only after the deceased father’s insurance agent contacted them.
The Redditor described how the family spent nearly four months navigating paperwork and repeated bank visits to access the deceased father's financial assets. The process involved producing death certificates, succession certificates, notarised affidavits, while the user's mother had to travel to bank branches in another city twice.
Reflecting on the experience, the user added that the father was not financially careless or disorganised. “He was actually quite careful about money. He just never thought to tell us where everything was. Or maybe he thought he had more time,” he wrote in the post.
According to Alay Razvi, Managing Partner at Accord Juris, every earning individual should organise certain financial documents for their family in case of unforeseen situations such as death. These include:
According to Rohit Jain, Managing Partner at Singhania & Co., families can reduce delays by ensuring every bank account, locker, insurance policy, demat account and mutual fund folio has updated nominations. He added that joint accounts should carry clear survivorship clauses such as 'either or survivor.'
“RBI advises that banks should settle nominee/survivor claims with minimal documents and without insisting on succession certificate/probate in such cases. SEBI similarly treats nomination as the mechanism enabling claim of securities/MF proceeds,” he noted.
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Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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