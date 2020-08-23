4 out of 6 Franklin schemes turn cash positive; investors yet to receive money

A ₹1,050-crore repayment on debt issued by Vedanta Ltd along with interest has turned four of the six frozen Franklin Templeton debt schemes cash positive as of 17 August, a note from Franklin Templeton AMC showed. Two of the four schemes (Franklin Dynamic Accrual and Franklin Ultra Short Bond Fund) were already cash positive and the repayment has pushed two more into positive territory, namely Franklin Credit Risk Fund and Franklin Low Duration Fund.

The Franklin schemes had borrowed money to meet redemptions in April. Interest and principal repayments on the debt paper held by the schemes have allowed some of them to completely repay the borrowing (turn cash positive). Cash in Franklin Dynamic Accrual and Franklin Ultra Short Bond Fund is as much 12% and 29% of assets, respectively, while cash in the other two schemes is 1% of the assets each.

Steep borrowing levels, however, remained in the final two schemes with net borrowing at 23.17% for Franklin Short Term Income Plan and 37.22% for Franklin Income Opportunities Fund, respectively.

This means that the schemes will first have to pay off the borrowing and interest due on it before distributing any money to investors. In total, however, the six schemes have received ₹6,072 crore, which is 23% of their combined corpus of around ₹26,000 crore.

A day after receiving the Vedanta payment, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd restricted inflows into its fund-of-funds (FoFs), which has exposure to the debt schemes in question. This action was taken to stop speculators from benefiting from the recovery in the schemes’ holdings at the expense of existing investors.

The FoFs had marked down this exposure by a whopping 50% shortly after the schemes were frozen, meaning that recovery greater than 50% would cause a jump in the net asset values (NAVs) of the concerned FoFs.

However, these cash flows have not actually translated into payments for the investors in the six schemes.

A 5 August letter from Sanjay Sapre, president, Franklin Templeton says the distribution of proceeds will only be possible after successful e-voting. E-voting is a procedure involved in the winding up of the concerned schemes, which has been stayed by Gujarat high court.

However, Paritosh R Gupta, a lawyer for the Khambatta family, who are party to the case before Karnataka high court said that there is nothing in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules or Gujarat high court stay order stopping Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund from distributing the excess funds on a proportionate basis even while the case is being heard in Karnataka high court.

He further added that there is no justifiable reason for retaining such amounts. If there was any concern, Franklin Templeton could have sought the court’s permission to do the same, and the same would have been supported by all petitioners, including his clients.

A Sebi proposal envisaging listing of units in the six schemes enabling their investors to sell units and get some money upfront has seen little progress towards actual implementation.

