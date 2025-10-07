4 personal loan charges you should know before applying

Personal loans provide applicants with quick availability of funds to meet expenses such as medical emergencies, education, home renovation, etc. Still, these loans come with several charges, processing fees, and associated complications that borrowers must clearly understand before applying for any specific personal loan product to avoid surprises later on.
Furthermore, understanding these fees helps in more efficient management of personal loan costs and repayment plans. Now, before going ahead, let us also first look at the current personal loan interest rates as applicable currently. They are briefly discussed below:
|Bank name
|Interest rate (per annum)
|Processing charges
|HDFC Bank
|9.99% – 24%
|₹6,500 + GST
|ICICI Bank
|10.60% – 16.50%
|Up to 2% of loan amount + taxes
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|Starts at 9.98%
|Up to 5% + taxes
|Federal Bank
|11.99% – 18.99%
|Up to 3%
|State Bank of India
|10.05% – 15.05%
|₹1,000 – ₹15,000 + GST
|Union Bank of India
|10.75% – 14.45%
|As per bank norms
|Bank of Baroda
|10.40% – 15.75%
|As per bank norms
Source: Bank websites
Note: The interest rates and processing charges mentioned above are illustrative in nature and subject to change as per each bank’s internal policies and applicant profile. Readers are advised to verify details on the respective bank's website before applying.
Having a clear understanding of these charges can help aspiring borrowers plan repayments properly. It can also help them avoid hidden costs, future surprises, and any possibility of defaults. All these factors are critical to helping a borrower maintain a clean credit profile and a solid credit score, preferably a score of more than 750.
